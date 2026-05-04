Illegal Alien Slaughters Two Women on Long Island

An illegal alien brutally murdered two women — a coworker and his roommate — in separate attacks on Long Island. Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera allegedly stabbed a 42-year-old female coworker to death as she was taking out the garbage behind a Wendy’s in Island Park, Nassau County, just after midnight Friday. On Thursday evening, he allegedly killed a 32-year-old woman in a home they shared in Valley Stream. Rivera entered the U.S. illegally in 2016, allegedly at age 12. After the attacks, he calmly told officers, “I’ve killed someone.”

ABC News reported that he first stabbed a 32-year-old roommate on Thursday evening in the Valley Stream home they shared. He later stabbed and killed a coworker taking out the garbage at Wendy’s.

Detective Lt. George Darienzo characterized the motive as anger. He killed the women by multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.