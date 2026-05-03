A Christian USA Moves Toward Islam

California, Texas, Arkansas are catering to far-left Islamists, and in doing so, they are moving the needle on the Islamification of America. What happened to the separation of church and state?

California

California has introduced legislation to officially recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays, following similar moves in other states like Washington, New Jersey, and Illinois. On April 8, the California Assembly Committee on Public Employment and Retirement voted 19–0 to adopt AB2017, followed on April 22 by the California Assembly Committee on Appropriations, which voted 7–0 to adopt the bill.

The only religious holiday that is recognized by the state is Christmas, but that is because it is also a secular holiday.

In March 2026, California Democrats introduced Assembly Bill 2017 (AB 2017) to designate both Eid holidays as state holidays.

The bill would:

Add Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to California’s list of recognized state holidays.

to California’s list of recognized state holidays. Guarantee excused absences for students and state employees observing the holidays.

Authorize K–12 schools and community colleges to close for Eid through negotiated agreements.

This is being considered because the Muslim Brotherhood-front organization CAIR called for it.

Arkansas

Amy Mek reports that Gov. Huckabee of Arkansas declared April Arab American Heritage Month.

The document glows with praise: “valuable contributions,” “rich culture and traditions,” “resilient family values,” “model citizens,” “entrepreneurial spirit,” and how it “educates our fellow Americans and counters misconceptions.”

Meanwhile, in Little Rock, the Islamization we exposed just weeks ago is accelerating at full speed:

War Memorial Stadium, once the heart of Arkansas Friday night football, was conquered on March 20, 2026, for thousands of Muslims performing mass Eid al-Fitr prayers on the 50-yard line.

Prayer rugs replaced the gridiron. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. stood front and center. Churches are being bought and converted into Islamic centers and campuses. Arkansas kids are being shipped to Yasir Qadhi’s controversial EPIC Sharia hub in Texas. Schools are celebrating World Hijab Day and hosting Islamic prayers.

The Islamic Center of Little Rock is building a massive new mega-mosque and a full-time Al-Huda Academy (with a gym, pool, and athletic fields), opening in 2026–2027.

Voter registration drives are happening right after Jummah prayers at the mosques—the Red-Green Axis in action.

And the crown jewel: the city-approved “New Africa” Sharia residential enclave—22 homes, multiple mosques, an Islamic school, and a clinic, with every buyer forced to sign an enforceable Quranic “Bill of Assurance” (no alcohol, strict moral codes, and a mosque-controlled HOA in perpetuity).

This proclamation isn’t harmless “diversity.”