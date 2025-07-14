Illegal Migrants Can Be Sent to Third Countries with 6 Hours Notice

Illegal immigrants could be given as little as six hours notice before they are deported to a country other than their homeland, according to a new memo. It would only be under exigent circumstances. Those circumstances are not yet defined.

As long as they’ve spoken with an attorney, they’re good to go.

The memo adds that migrants would be sent to countries that pledged not to persecute or torture them. The move comes after the Supreme Court overruled a court order limiting deportations without a screening for fear of persecution in the destination country.

People could be sent to Rwanda, South Sudan, and Kosovo for example.

Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a top Trump administration lieutenant, issued a directive to agency staff on Wednesday, July 9, outlining the direction of deportations moving forward.

That’s great news and ICE aren’t shock troops as Daily Mail calls them, they’re law enforcement.

We have to do something. The administration are arresting people, but not deporting very many.

Illegal migrants could instead self-deport and receive $1,000 and a free plane ride home.