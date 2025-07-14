SCOTUS Approves Mass Firings at Department of Education

The ruling was 6 to 3.

McMahon v. State of New York.

The Supreme Court okayed the dismantling of the Department of Education. They can fire the 1,400 employees on the list, but they might not be able to fire them immediately. The three leftists on the court objected.

NBC News reported that the Trump administration will move ahead with plans to layoff about 1400. However, legal challenges continue, and another TRO could appear.

The goal is to end the wasteful, corrupt department that has accomplished nothing over the decades except pass unfunded mandates and exist to continue its own existence.

The emergency application was approved without comment.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing a blistering dissenting opinion.

“When the Executive publicly announces its intent to break the law, and then executes on that promise, it is the Judiciary’s duty to check that lawlessness, not expedite it,” she wrote.

The court’s majority is “either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave,” Sotomayor added.

The Constitution says nothing about laying off people at the DoE.

President Trump wants to return education back to the states and the people.