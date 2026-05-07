Immigrant Starts Ransacking St. Peter’s Basilica

An immigrant in Italy caused minor damage at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican after jumping onto the main altar and knocking over a 19th-century candelabra, worth several thousand dollars.

Video posted on X shows the individual climbing onto the altar, which is used for major liturgical celebrations presided over by Pope Francis.

He’s seen pulling off the altar cloth before being stopped by security in front of stunned tourists.

The altar is located just under the basilica’s famous stone canopy, designed by Italian artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini, which was recently restored.

The suspect is from Romania, and the candelabra he knocked down is worth €30,000 ($31,000), Italian news agency Ansa reported.

A Vatican spokesman told the agency that the incident involved a person with a “serious mental disability,” who has been detained by the Vatican Police and then placed at the disposal of the Italian authorities. CNN has asked the Vatican for comment.

They always have a mental disability. Even if that is the case, why are they letting them in the country?

18-year-old Jaylan A. Davis has been identified in the mass shooting that killed 1 person and injured 22 others during a “Sunday Funday” party in Edmond, Oklahoma. He turned himself in. pic.twitter.com/rgW8AsiIoN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2026