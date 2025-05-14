In NYC, 14 y/o Gang Banger, Abetted by 12 y/o, Kills 16 y/o Girl Caught in Crossfire

Police are searching for a 12-year-old accomplice to the 14-year-old gangbanger accused of fatally shooting a promising teen girl at a Bronx playground.

The younger thug allegedly handed the gun to the baby-faced accused shooter during the fatal encounter shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. His stray bullet struck 16-year-old Evette Jeffrey in the head as she rode her scooter near a local school. Her family said Evette had been celebrating a one-year anniversary with her boyfriend at a local Chinese buffet when she was caught in the crossfire and killed.

The deadly dispute between rival street gangs stemmed from a scuffle earlier in the day. Sources said the gun-toting teen was arrested Tuesday morning by the NYPD and a US Marshals task force while getting into a cab. It’s been reported that the 14 y/o had previous, multiple brushes with law enforcement, which might be why the feds were involved.

Evette’s grandmother said, “I don’t forgive. “I hold your family responsible because they should be watching you.”

We can understand the grief-stricken grandma’s powerful, emotional response, but with all due respect, the blame for the killing of her lovely granddaughter extends far beyond the relatives of this thug.

It reaches into the highest levels of the NY Democrat Party, including but not limited to Gov. Kathy Hochul, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly leader Carl Heastie. This woke, criminal coddling crew is responsible for changes to state law that has made prosecuting even violent offenders more difficult. And they’ve consistently ignored pleas from law enforcement to make substantive changes.

In this particular case, Albany Dems’ “raise the age law” has certainly played a tragic role. They upped the threshold for younger offenders to be charged as an adult from 16 to 18 years old. The result has been gangs using kids as young as 12 to traffic loaded weapons to older bangers, who may have already had a gun “beef”, and would face being locked up if caught.

Meanwhile, fledgling gangsters get sent to very friendly family court judges and earn “respect” while awaiting an expunged record in the not-too-distant future.

It’s a win, win for the street smart criminals, who continue to prove they are so much more clever than the ivory tower pols living well above the chaotic consequences of their woke, clueless decision making.

Rest in peace, Evette Jeffrey. What an avoidable, heartbreaking loss.

16-year-old girl (innocent bystander) shot & killed in the Bronx. 14-year-old suspect arrested. Investigators looking for 12-year-old who slipped him the gun. pic.twitter.com/JM8dWFprqV — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 13, 2025

