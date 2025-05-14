NY AG Filed Over Two Dozen Lawsuits Against President Trump

Accused criminal New York attorney general Letitia James has filed over two dozen lawsuits against Donald Trump.

She is challenging his federal policies, which threaten to cut federal aid to states that decline to support immigration deportation efforts.

She wants to keep all the criminal illegal aliens in the country despite Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and the Anti-Tren raising havoc in Manhattan.

Since January, James has filed more than two dozen lawsuits or legal interventions against President Donald Trump. Throughout her campaign, she promised to use her powerful office to get Trump. Sometimes, she says the lawsuits are to uphold the law and ensure essential services. Other Democrat attorney generals have joined her lawsuits.

James is challenging cuts to Homeland Security programs and transportation infrastructure funding. She doesn’t like the part where the plan cuts programs that incentivize illegal immigration.

On February 8, her office filed a lawsuit against the administration, claiming Elon Musk and DOGE had unauthorized access to the treasury, which they did not.

She is also challenging federal cuts and grants to universities and research institutions, the firing of thousands of probationary workers, the elimination of teacher grant programs that force bizarre Marxist values, budgetary cuts that benefited libraries and museums, transgender policies, and election integrity standards, including requiring voters to provide evidence of US citizenship.

