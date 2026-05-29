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Home Home Insane Texas Candidate Reduces Women to a Uterus

Insane Texas Candidate Reduces Women to a Uterus

By
M Dowling
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0
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Insane James Talarico, who is detached from reality on most issues, calls women “neighbors with a uterus.” I’d laugh if it weren’t so crazy.

The Democrat used the expression while lamenting Roe v. Wade being overturned, which brought the issue of abortion back to the state level.

“Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became property of the state,” he claimed.

In another clip, the Democrat talks about how “neighbors with a uterus” should be able to “control their own “body”—leftist code for murdering their unborn child without repercussions.

Talarico believes that displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools is an act of “violence” against Christianity and Judaism.

This is a good discussion with a Republican who knows Texas. She also discusses Chip Roy’s loss in the Attorney General election.

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