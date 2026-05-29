Insane Texas Candidate Reduces Women to a Uterus

Insane James Talarico, who is detached from reality on most issues, calls women “neighbors with a uterus.” I’d laugh if it weren’t so crazy.

The Democrat used the expression while lamenting Roe v. Wade being overturned, which brought the issue of abortion back to the state level.

“Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became property of the state,” he claimed.

In another clip, the Democrat talks about how “neighbors with a uterus” should be able to “control their own “body”—leftist code for murdering their unborn child without repercussions.

James Talarico thinks unborn babies need their mother’s “consent” not to be murdered What the literal fck pic.twitter.com/I3L9AgCLXN — Missy in So Cal (@MissyIsMaga) May 29, 2026

Talarico believes that displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools is an act of “violence” against Christianity and Judaism.

James Talarico had a huge problem hanging a poster of the Ten Commandments in our classrooms, but wanted every child in Texas to be taught in schools that white people are inherently racist. https://t.co/KdnSfuQT3M — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) May 29, 2026

In 2024, James Talarico basically argued that following Jesus required him to oppose Ten Commandments displays, school chaplains, and teaching the Bible as history in public schools. He is not protecting faith. He’s invoking Jesus while working to push Christianity out of… pic.twitter.com/vEBh6Q2QJq — Jammles (@jammles9) May 29, 2026

This is a good discussion with a Republican who knows Texas. She also discusses Chip Roy’s loss in the Attorney General election.