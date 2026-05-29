“Dangerous” Texas Senate Candidate Will Attack the Oil Industry If Elected

Crazy James, who is running against Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate, is attacking the oil industry in Texas. He is a believer in the extreme climate change ideology, which the U.N. has recently “tweaked.” He is interviewing the worst of the worst of the far left, in this case, in the video below, Meidas Touch.

Climate scientists have decided to remove their worst-case scenario for how hot the Earth could get if nothing is done to slow global warming. James Talarico, who thinks God is nonbinary and there are six genders and wants a welcome mat out for all foreigners, is now repeating his climate extremist beliefs. He wants to keep the grift going.

Good Science Was Weaponized

EPA Chief Lee Zeldin struck a dagger in the heart of the Green New Scam by canceling the Endangerment Finding. That Finding was concocted by the Obama administration. It was based on one test by friends of the administration. In 2009, a legal decision was based on a flawed test. The court found that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane are warming the Earth. They further agreed that this warming poses a threat to public health and welfare.

Obama’s rule damaged our culture and economy:

“All of the climate protection rules, the rules to cut greenhouse gases from cars, trucks, and power plants, and from the oil and gas industry—all those rules are grounded in the finding,” said David Doniger, the senior strategist and attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council’s climate and energy department.

One study by hand-selected scientists is why we’ve had to go through this climate scam, wasting money and restricting our lives unnecessarily.

With that one action, good science with good intentions was weaponized. You weren’t allowed to pursue the scientific method, and if you wanted to continue in the career, you had to say the science was settled.

Science is never settled. Talarico wants to continue the grift.

Alternative energy is used by the far left to redistribute wealth, and despite all the money they’ve spent, it still contributes little to our energy supply. In the U.S., alternative energy is 8.2% of our energy.

Renewable energy is a great idea, and we should develop what we can, but it can’t replace fossil fuels. If we want clean energy, nuclear is the way to go.

“And so we’ve got to keep this issue on the front burner … to make sure that folks understand that this is no longer a theoretical possibility. It is no longer something in the distant future for our kids and grandkids to deal with. It is here,” Talarico continued, “and it is killing Texans and Americans by the thousands.”

Oil and gas are not killing thousands of Texans. That is untrue. They have saved lives.

“I’m hopeful that people will wake up and not only recognize the threat but also recognize the tremendous possibilities if we fight climate change, right? Texas just became the nation’s leader in wind and solar energy. Texas is now the capital of renewable energy in the United States,” Talarico said.

Businesses have no clue if this will work.

If he is elected, don’t be surprised if he tries to put oil executives in prison. And this would be despite the fact that much of Texas’s economy comes from oil.

He is making it a fake moral issue.

“You can’t call yourself a Christian and destroy God’s creation with greenhouse gases,” says Crazy James, who says abortion is okay with God, and Jesus is a radical feminist [because he forgave Mary Magdalene?].

If you make energy too expensive for the poorest among us, people will die. That is the truth.

James Talarico: “Texans are seeing that climate change is here… and it is killing Texans and Americans by the thousands” “for everyone who grew up watching the Jetsons, that’s the future that we can have if we get in the fight against climate change” pic.twitter.com/AJCRhvHgGD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 27, 2026

You Might Want to Listen to This! Talarico Is Radical, Dangerous, and Doesn’t Align with Most Texans. However, he could win.