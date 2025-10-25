Instead of Deporting the Epping Child Sex Abuser, He’s Freed

A migrant sex attacker, who stayed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was “accidentally” released and is now wandering London streets. Police are now looking for him. A delivery driver who spoke to wanted man, Hadush Kebatu, outside Chelmsford prison. He has exclusively told Sky News the “confused” offender was guided to the railway station by prison staff.

Nigel Farage says that rather than deport this guy, they freed him.

An eyewitness tells The Telegraph the Epping sex attacker attempted four-five times to re-enter prison, but was turned away by guards each time and directed to Chelmsford rail station.

He was heard saying; “ Where am I going. What am I doing?”

It sounds like officials are right on top of things. [sarcasm]

The blunder [if it was a blunder] sparked a frantic manhunt for the Ethiopian national who is “at large in London”, according to Justice Secretary David Lammy.

He was jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Epping, sparking nationwide protests outside of migrant hotels.

The criminal was spotted yesterday brazenly sauntering along Chelmsford High Street before getting on a train at Chelmsford railway station to London.

Convicted sex offender Kebatu was seen making his way along the town centre street – still wearing his prison issue grey tracksuit.

Needless to say, the Epping residents are very upset.