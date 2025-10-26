Australia Speeds Up the Rush to Net Zero

Australia’s leftist government plans to get to net zero by 2050. Australia will submit a 2035 target to cut emissions by 62 to 70 per cent to the United Nations. The EU and UK are still pushing this insanity as well.

It is a substantial effort above previous projections, but has disappointed nutbar climate groups.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government had listened to the Climate Change Authority’s advice.

“It’s the right target to protect our environment, to protect and advance our economy and jobs, and to ensure that we act in our national interest and in the interest of this and future generations,” Mr Albanese said.

“It’s based upon the science, and it is independent advice to the government.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government had modeled the economic impacts of a 65 per cent 2035 target, saying it would lead to a larger economy and higher wages than if the country failed to act.

The government has signaled possible tightening of both its Safeguards Mechanism and the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, and the exploration of carbon tariffs on imports to Australia.

In its advice, the CCA said reaching even 62 per cent reductions would require an enormous quadrupling of wind capacity, tripling of large-scale solar and doubling of rooftop solar.

It would also require extending the Safeguard Mechanism, ceasing old-growth logging and for half of vehicles sold between now and 2035 to be electric, it said.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the energy transition presented Australia with an economic opportunity — if it gets it right.

“Today the Albanese government decided to seize that opportunity,” Mr Bowen said.

Do Australians believe this?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to New York this weekend for the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders will update their commitments.

Why are people paying homage to the Dictator’s Club? The UN is anti-West and comprised of communists and dictators.

It appears that not everyone in Australia agrees with this which is why they could be rushing it while they have the power.

Tony Abbott making sense in Australia:

Tony Abbott: “We should never put reducing emissions ahead of national security and economic prosperity. Reducing emissions is nice to do, but the net zero straitjacket is doing all sorts of damage to our country. Let’s be blunt—there is no climate crisis.” pic.twitter.com/M9gxBm73rF — Kobie Thatcher (@KobieThatcher) October 24, 2025

Selling millions of tonnes of coal annually to China to fuel their ~1,200 coal fired plants is fine. 18 coal fired plants in Australia are an emissions problem. Hi ♥️ if you think Australians are being SCAMMED by Net Zero grifters wanting transition into their renewables rort. pic.twitter.com/up0lwuaESd — Stokdog (@stokdog) October 24, 2025