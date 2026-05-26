Iran Deal Will Be a Good Deal or No Deal

Iran will not give sanctions relief up front. The administration said Americans need to beware of fake news being used to kill the deal.

Scott Jennings had a briefing with a top senior official. He said they’re not really putting a peace deal in place. It’s a security deal.

Iranian state media claims the regime needs $24 billion to be released for any deal to be made with America. Trump’s team says it will not happen, and “any financial relief will come if they uphold their end of the bargain.”

Iran must give up nuclear bombs and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

It looks like there are at least two groups in control of Iran, and President Trump is negotiating with one of them, which is not the IRGC.

The latest news is that the U.S. Navy is guiding ships through the Strait.

Scott Jennings:

“The only sanctions relief or financial incentives for Iran would come, the official stressed, only after Iran met its commitments on turning over enriched uranium,” the official stressed over and over.

If Iran fails to live up to its commitments on giving up nuclear ambitions, it would get nothing, nothing at all.

“The bottom line from the official was to make a deal that lowers costs for Americans, calms world energy markets, and guarantees that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon over the long term.

“The officials stress that we aren’t there yet, and that several days could pass before we get there, and this whole thing could still fall apart. Here are some other notes that I received in the briefing.

Good Deal or No Deal

“The senior administration official said there would be a good deal or no deal at all, and that’s something that Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, reiterated on the record this morning.

“The senior official did say, and I’m going to quote here, that Iran’s ability to project power is a lot more limited than it was two months ago, and he said that their industrial base for building ballistic missiles has been substantially destroyed. The official also said to be leery of propaganda that’s floating around out there. There are a lot of stories that are being floated sometimes by hardliners in the Iranian government in an attempt to kill the ongoing negotiations. He specifically cited the IRGC doing this in a story that appeared in Reuters last week.”

It looks like we will go to war. It is hard to believe there will be a deal. Gen. Blaine Holt said he thinks President Trump’s next step will be to talk with the dissidents in Iran.

After receiving a briefing from a SENIOR Trump Administration official (someone in the know & not just speculating), I can tell you what is actually TRUE about the status of the ongoing Iran negotiations: pic.twitter.com/xaSwJA5q7z — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 26, 2026

Iran is an insane regime.

19 weeks ago in Iran, 40,000 Iranian protesters were massacred by the Islamic regime simply for protesting for freedom. Please share this. Raise awareness. Make it go viral. pic.twitter.com/RfmjlK5OZD — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 26, 2026

For anyone with a short memory: only four months ago, the Islamic regime in Iran slaughtered over 40,000 people in just two days, whose only crime was protesting for freedom. https://t.co/TW8JBNe2ut — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 25, 2026