Iran Enrages India & Now the U.S. Will Make Them Pay

As we reported, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) opened fire on two ships trying to transit the Strait. The people on the India-flagged ship desperately begged Iran to stop firing on them. The Sanmar Herald said they had been given clearance, but were still fired upon.

“Sepah Navy! Motor Tanker Sanmar Herald! Sanmar Herald! Sepah Navy! You gave me clearance! You gave me clearance to go! Sepah Navy! Sepah Navy! This is motor tanker, Sanmar Herald! You gave me clearance to go! My name’s second on your list! You gave me clearance to go! You are firing now! Let me turn back!”

Audio of the Indian oil tanker Sanmar Herald pleading with Iranian forces to stop shooting at it in the Strait of Hormuz this morning. pic.twitter.com/7Y5n7Jb7o0 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 18, 2026

In the aftermath, India was furious and summoned the Iranian ambassador.

Iran wants to make sure that the USA can’t reassure or protect anyone, but Iran gave the clearance.

India Summons Iran’s Envoy After Tanker Attacks Neutrality Faces Its Toughest Test New Delhi demands safe passage after strikes in the Strait of Hormuz hit Indian-linked tankers, signaling a sharper diplomatic tone as rising risks begin to challenge India’s carefully balanced… pic.twitter.com/f92bI86cna — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) April 18, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi agreed on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz would be open, albeit using the Iranian-approved route.

The IRGC didn’t like Araghchi’s tweet confirming it.

The parliament Speaker, Mohammad Ghalibaf, immediately reneged on opening the Strait and said they would never negotiate with the U.S.

Now they will pay for it.

The U.S. military is preparing in the coming days to board Iran-linked oil tankers and seize commercial ships in international waters, according to U.S. officials, expanding its naval crackdown in any sea.