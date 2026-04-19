The US Will Seize State Land to Continue Building the Wall

Construction of the border wall in New Mexico is actively underway, with federal waivers expediting projects along more than 100 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, including new secondary barriers and infrastructure.

According to Yahoo News, the U.S. federal government has filed condemnation paperwork to seize a 7-acre parcel of New Mexico state trust land along the southern border, the State Land Office said. The property, granted to the state in 1898 to help fund New Mexico schools, is located near the Santa Teresa border crossing.

In March 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection offered to buy the land for about $800,000, citing the need for it to support new border infrastructure—including a steel bollard border barrier, detection technology, and roads. The Department of Justice’s attorney noted that similar discussions had occurred years earlier, but no sale was reached.

Now, they’ll just take it. The wall will finally be built. before President Trump leaves office. Then, as soon as Democrats get back in, they’ll let it fall into disrepair or just open the gates again. That could change if the president is able to fulfill his agenda.