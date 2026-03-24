Iran Gave America a Very Expensive Gift & Agreed to No Nuclear Weapons

President Trump announced that Iran gave America a very nice gift yesterday, but he won’t tell us what it is. He said it is worth a lot of money, and it appears to prove that the Iranians Trump is negotiating with are the ones now running the country. There also won’t be any nuclear weapons!

As long as it wasn’t a Trojan Horse.

The present, related to oil and gas, arrived today, worth a “tremendous amount of money.”

“They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money.”

“And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.”

“They gave it to us, and they said they were going to give it, so that meant one thing to me — we deal with the right people.”

“No, it wasn’t nuclear-related. It was oil and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did.”

“But what it showed me is that we’re dealing with the right people.”

Trump also said Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons. They have not said it publicly.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just said Iran’s leaders sent him a “present” as part of proving who is really in control The present, related to oil and gas, arrived today, worth a “tremendous amount of money” “They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a… pic.twitter.com/U71lqnbEJr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

No nuclear weapons!