Trans Indigenous Teen in Nova Scotia Planned to Murder Students

A 15-year-old Nova Scotia teen who goes by “he” and “him” pronouns has been accused of plotting to launch an attack in coordination with a 14-year-old Manitoba boy at their respective high schools. The teen appears to be indigenous. In one report, it states, The case was adjourned until next month for the preparation of a Gladue report, which is a document that describes the unique or systemic background factors involving an Indigenous offender.

The 14-year-old boy from Rivers and the 15-year-old girl from Bridgewater were arrested this week. The girl faces the most serious of the charges—conspiracy to commit murder.

On Monday in Manitoba, officers pulled over a school bus and arrested the boy.

The Bridgewater Police Service said it was alerted Friday by the international police agency Interpol and the FBI that a 15-year-old from the town and a 14-year-old from Manitoba had been talking online about their desire to mount a “violent attack” at Park View Education Centre and Rivers Collegiate.

Additional Details

“The plan was to go in and murder multiple students, and the type of weapon used in the murder wasn’t clearly laid out yet,” Danny MacPhee, Bridgewater’s deputy police chief, told CBC News on Wednesday.

“While the attack was not believed to be imminent, it was clear that they had committed some thought and planning to the idea,” reads a media release from BPS, reports Winnepeg City News.A news release Wednesday said officers searched a residence and discovered handwritten plans; imitation weapons, including an imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle; and clothing with hate symbols and “concerning comments.” A cellphone and a laptop were also taken by the police.

Their arrest comes a few weeks after the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., where on Feb. 10, an 18-year-old girl shot and killed her mother and half-brother at home before gunning down five students and a teacher’s aide at a school. But while police allege the pair from Nova Scotia and Manitoba began talking online at the end of February, investigators say there’s no indication their alleged plans were spurred by the Tumbler Ridge killings, reports the Canadian Press.

More charges could be coming.