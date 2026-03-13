“Iran Has a Cardboard, AI-Ayatollah”

This is crazy. The very intense, serious regime of Iranian mullahs introduced the new ayatollah and brought in a cardboard cutout of the new Supreme Leader for their formal ceremony. Yikes!

Reports say the new ayatollah is disfigured, has lost at least one leg, has damage to several organs, and is possibly in a coma. The meetings with the new ayatollah are in the hospital.

I’d be negligent not to let people know that this is what is going on since the memes are everywhere.

The narrator in the clip said they made him the leader because he’s just about dead; they don’t have to worry about him being killed since he is almost dead, and they can rule behind the scenes. They needed an ayatollah, so they used a cardboard ayatollah. They put out a video of the ceremony with LEGO people crying.

I would feel bad, but these mullahs, under the direction of the Supreme Leader, killed about 32,000 of their own people protesting, mostly young people.

They have also been using AI to generate images of Mojtaba Khamenei, the alleged ayatollah.