In a few short days, Iran hijacked a Honduras-flagged floating armory run by the Chinese military, sank an Indian-flagged cargo ship, and dropped a drone perilously close to a UAE nuclear power plant. Does anyone really doubt that Iran cannot get the bomb?

On May 14, 2026, Iranian military personnel seized a vessel identified as a “floating armory” in the Gulf of Oman. The floating armory contains weapons used to fight pirates. The Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan was operated by Chinese private military contractors to protect ships from pirates.

The Hui Chuan (also reported as Houi Chan or Huchuan) is a 57-meter vessel flying the Honduras flag. It operates as a “floating armory,” a mobile storage hub for weapons and ammunition used by private maritime security firms to protect commercial ships from piracy.

The boarding occurred approximately 70 km (40 miles) northeast of Fujairah, UAE. All aboard are safe and rescued.

The ship is currently headed for Iran’s territorial waters.

Asghar Jahangiri, Iran’s judiciary spokesman, told PressTV. Iran:

“Iranian naval forces have acted “fully in accordance with domestic and international law,” insisting that the seizures are based on “firm and definitive” rulings issued by competent Iranian courts after due legal process. He said documentation of violations committed by the tankers “will be sent to the American side,” adding that US military forces, particularly the United States Central Command, “constantly violate international law through piracy across the Persian Gulf. ””

“Iranian naval forces have acted “fully in accordance with domestic and international law,” insisting that the seizures are based on “firm and definitive” rulings issued by competent Iranian courts after due legal process. He said documentation

Iran attacked an Indian-flagged ship and bombed near the U.A.E. power plant

On the same day as the seizure, an Indian-flagged cargo ship, the Haji Ali, was attacked. It subsequently sank off the coast of Oman.

The seizure coincided with a summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders emphasized the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Iran bombed near a power plant in the U.A.E. There were no radiation leaks. Iran is threatening the U.A.E. if it keeps working with the United States.

“If the UAE continues cooperating with the US and Israel against us, we will confront them more forcefully,” Esmail Kowsari, a member of Iran’s parliament national security and foreign policy committee, said on Sunday.https://t.co/g70YP20M5A pic.twitter.com/fSEw0HfUaN — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 17, 2026

Fighting abroad, fighting at home.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is headed for the G7. He hopes to convince them to sanction Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday he would urge G7 finance ministers to follow a sanctions regime aimed at cutting off funding to what he described as Iran’s “war machine.” pic.twitter.com/FgAaTj38tn — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 18, 2026

The Wells are Overflowing