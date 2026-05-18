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Home Home Secretary Rubio Redefines the U.S. – China Relationship

Secretary Rubio Redefines the U.S. – China Relationship

By
M Dowling
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3
51
On His Way to China

The US seeks cooperation with China, Rubio told the reporter on the plane. We are not trying to hold them back, but when it interferes with U.S. interests, it must be managed. China has a plan. They believe they will surpass the United States and become the world’s most powerful country. And they are moving ahead with that plan. Rubio made it clear that the U.S. won’t let it happen at U.S. expense.

Rubio stated:

“I don’t blame them. If I were the Chinese government, I would have the same plan.”

“Their rise cannot come at our expense. Their rise cannot come at our fall.”

He is describing the long-term relationship that is being redefined.

Rubio explains why he wants China to intervene in Iran. It is in their interests.

“The Chinese have ships stuck in the Persian Gulf… A Chinese cargo got hit over the weekend. I’m sure Iran didn’t do it deliberately, but they did it, and it happened. And so that’s why these Chinese ships are stuck in there.”

“It’s a huge source of instability. It threatens to destabilize Asia more than any other part of the world because it’s heavily reliant on the straits for energy.”

“It’s in [China’s] interest to resolve this. We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they’re doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf.”

He likes working for President Trump.

 

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