Iran Negotiator Wants an Agreement with the United States

Rep. Ralph Norman says if Iran refuses talks and keeps disrupting global shipping, consequences are coming fast—warning the president “means what he says” as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz escalate.

Iran International reported that Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sharply criticized opponents of a potential agreement with the United States during a meeting with advisers, the news agency has learned.

Ghalibaf, who also led Iran’s team in the latest negotiations with Washington, described figures including Saeed Jalili, a member of Iran’s National Security Council, and hardline Iranian MP Amirhossein Sabeti as extremist militia-like actors who would destroy Iran.

He said the camp was using state television and mobilizing hardline supporters to intensify opposition to negotiations and a possible deal with the United States.

Ghalibaf also voiced concern about being removed from the speakership and about Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi being pushed out of office.

IRGC-affiliated accounts are now publicly attacking Ghalibaf for entering direct negotiations with the US, even though none of his “preconditions” were met. He is unpopular.

IRGC Commander and terrorist Ahmad Vahidi is not pleased with MB Ghlaibaf after he shook hands with the enemy:

🚨 BREAKING – Ahmad Vahidi: “We haven’t buried Khamenei yet, and Ghalibaf is already shaking hands with those who killed him.” 🤣 Source: Channel 14’s @DBalazada pic.twitter.com/Sjd0tmNIYJ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 12, 2026

Drop Site News reports [left-wing]:

MB Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker and head of the negotiating delegation:

🔸We are not stronger than the United States in military power, that is basic math; it is clear that they have more money, equipment, and resources, and because they have invaded many countries and committed crimes around the world, they have more experience than us.

🔸The Zionist regime, which is the servant and agent of the U.S. in the region, also possesses great power.

🔸Sometimes we hear our dear people say that we destroyed them! We did not destroy them.

🔸But we are the winners on the battlefield in this war. Certainly, equipment, resources, and money are effective in war and victory, but it is not always the case. We fought an asymmetric war in such a way that, through our own planning and preparedness, we repelled the enemy.

🔸The enemy had money and resources but did not act with proper planning. They make strategic mistakes; they err in understanding our people just as they do in their military planning.

🔸The U.S. government claims that America comes first, but in practice, it has shown that Israel comes first because it makes decisions based on Israel’s misinformation.

🔸Sometimes I hear from our dear citizens and even national media that we have destroyed all their military power, so we should advance and destroy the rest and not negotiate. Here we need to pay attention: we have an advantage on the battlefield, and that is why Trump is requesting a ceasefire.