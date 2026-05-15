Iran Surges Hangings of Protesters

The IRGC is currently focusing on internal opponents as opposed to external enemies. As the New York Times reports this afternoon, executions of political prisoners have “surged” over the last two months:

Iran has executed four prisoners this week on charges that include espionage and terrorism, according to Iranian news media, the latest in what rights groups say is a rapid escalation in the government’s use of the death penalty.

Iran has long been one of the world’s most frequent users of capital punishment. Yet the pace of sentencing and hangings appears to have surged over the last two months, amid the war with the United States and Israel, according to several Iran-focused rights groups.

In most of those cases, the groups say, the executed prisoners did not receive due process.

“Many of these executions follow extremely rapid judicial proceedings in which defendants have little or no access to legal counsel, face fundamentally unfair trials, and are often convicted using forced confessions extracted under torture,” said Omid Memarian, a senior analyst at DAWN, a Washington-based think tank focused on human rights.

It reflects the government’s growing anxiety over deep-seated public grievances.

The rate of executions appears to have risen rapidly since April, when a cease-fire was reached. The government is sending the message that they can respond at any moment.

🚨IRGC secretly executes a 55-year-old man for protsting🚨 In a heartbreaking video posted last night, Nahal Curpeio, eyes filled with tears and voice breaking, implores the United States and Israel: “Please, finish the job and free the people of Iran!” Her cry from the heart… pic.twitter.com/ItITXJOpHJ — Proud_zionist_natalie ✡️🇬🇧❤️🇮🇱 (@natalie_Zion_) May 14, 2026

🚨EXECUTED IN IRAN!! Erfan Shakourzadeh was just 29, a top university student tortured for 9 months into a false confession , he is now the 5th person hanged since this war began. The world cannot stay silent. pic.twitter.com/lATSQMZI9F — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 13, 2026

It’s heartbreaking when you look at their faces, especially the young boys.