NY Times, the Hamas-PR News Outlet: Israeli Rape Dogs

The New York Times hit a new low just when you thought it was impossible. However, we know they get their news from terrorist groups, so we shouldn’t be surprised. They claim Israelis train dogs to rape Gazans. It’s so absurd and so impossible that you would think they would not print it, but no, they figure they have a lot of brainwashed viewers or Jew-haters who will buy it. They appear to have gotten this news directly from people tied to Hamas. They like our enemies over our allies.

The New York Times stood by the opinion writer on Tuesday.

They won’t rescind it, and it was probably written to make people hate Israel and to counter what we know about the October 7 massacre. It’s also a money maker and will make our new huge population of radical Islamists happy.

Netanyahu should sue them for defamation. But how do you prove something that never happened?

There were rumors that they would rescind it, but, no, they won’t.

The rape dogs per NYT:

“On one occasion, he said, he was held down and stripped naked, and as he was blindfolded and handcuffed, a dog was summoned. With encouragement from a handler in Hebrew, he said, the dog mounted him.

“They were using cameras to take photos, and I heard their laughs and giggles,” he said. He tried to dislodge the dog, he said, but it penetrated him.

Other Palestinian prisoners and human rights monitors have also cited reports of police dogs being coached to rape prisoners. The journalist said that when he was released, an Israeli official warned him: “If you want to stay alive when you return, do not speak to the media.”

They didn’t present any evidence.

Several commentators have called Kristof’s report into question, remarking that many of the “14 men and women” he interviewed have ties to Hamas or anti-Israel activism.

Israel Condemned This

The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the piece, calling it “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press,” and warned that “the truth will prevail.”

“In an unfathomable inversion of reality and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused. Israel—whose citizens were the victims of the most horrific sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7 and whose hostages were later subjected to further sexual abuse—is portrayed as the guilty party,” the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote on X Monday.

Undoubtedly, some people will believe it because they want to. It comes, at least in part, from Hamas, but they will still believe it, and that was the NYT’s goal. They presented no proof, and it’s one of those allegations that you only need to say to start evil gossip. The New York Times is evil.

In an article in American Greatness, Victor Davis Hanson explains why people are becoming antisemitic.

Jews and Israel have gone from favored to hated.

“First, in demographic terms, the US Muslim population is expanding exponentially, due almost entirely to recent immigration and higher birth rates than the American norm (e.g., 2.5–8 versus 1.6–1.7).” …

Secondly, “The DEI binary fuels both anti-Israel and anti-Jewish animus. In this Marxist moral schema, the world abroad—and within the United States—is divided into “white oppressors” and “nonwhite victims,” despite the fact that people commonly classified as white comprise only a small minority of the global population.” …

“Third, Israel is no longer the Israel of 1947, 1956, 1967, or 1973, nor the Israel mired in the various Lebanon and Intifada quagmires that followed.” …

Lastly, the Jacobins. “Hating Israel—and, by association, Jews—was voiced not merely by DEI or the radical new wing of the Democratic Party. Anti-Israelism instead merged into a broader leftist potpourri of open borders, illegal immigration, anti-ICE violence, Green New Deal-style wokism, and Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“These causes came to be viewed as an inseparable package whose elements were interconnected and tolerated no apostasy from any of them.

“Thus, Jacobinism became an all-or-nothing litmus test. As a result, even though Totenkopf tattoos might have been the last thing seen by Jews as they were herded by the tens of thousands into the gas chambers, such Satanic iconography scrawled into the flesh was apparently no longer disqualifying for a Democratic Senate nominee in Maine.” …

[He should have mentioned the antisemitic media.]

“As for conservative podcasters and internet influencers who now seem unrecognizable from what they had professed only months or years earlier, many had grown tired of being ostracized from popular culture and the establishment hallmarks of media and entertainment.

“How else to explain their sudden hatred of Trump for the current Iran war, or his support for Israel, when the remaining 90 percent of his agenda has matched their own life-long conservative views, and were antithetical to the Left they now sometimes court?”

He forgot to note that some are click whores.