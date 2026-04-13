Iran Was Unyielding on Most Issues During the Peace Talks

The radical Islamist republic has not changed. They’re weaker but have no plans to halt nuclear enrichment. According to the news outlet, Israel Hayom, virtually no progress was made on the overwhelming majority of agenda items.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Iran reversed its earlier agreement to fully open the strait, announcing it would do so only in exchange for a long-term ceasefire and a transit-fee payment arrangement.

As for the nuclear issue, the Iranians walked back previous understandings and flatly refused to halt uranium enrichment on their soil. They also opposed the entry of international bodies such as the IAEA for oversight purposes.

A third issue Iran raised was the unfreezing of Iranian assets held in the US and other countries; the Americans responded that this would happen only gradually and only after specific provisions of any future agreement were implemented.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:” I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten, but there is only one thing that matters—IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS! …. they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”