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The Irish Who Want Their Country & Their Freedom Back

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Fed-up patriots, truckers, and farmers are standing up to their government with massive convoys. They’re demanding the government end the Green New Scam, which is surging fuel costs. They face the possibility of getting the same treatment as the Canadian truckers who were bankrupted and imprisoned. There will allegedly be a full-scale strike.

The Irish minister threatened to take away the farmers’ licenses and insurance.

The controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Irish patriots are calling for a national strike amid protests by farmers and truckers over fuel prices.

“No more sacrificing our families, our farms, and our future on the altar of radical green ideology and endless foreign wars! We are Ireland! This [strike] is our stand for survival; this is our stand for sovereignty. This is Ireland First,” says Conor McGregor. “Our government has abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland!”

The fuel prices are extremely high, partly due to the Iran war, but half of those costs go to excise taxes and the Green New Scam. Ireland’s government follows the EU rules and is not allowed to reduce the VAT tax.

The political cartel:

This man said the political classes have attacked them for years, telling them how to farm. The recipients are people who have farmed for 500 years. They are being paid to not grow food and flowers.

British patriots stand with the Irish.

The Irish government deployed the military against the Irish farmers and truckers who were protesting, and blocking roads. However, the military seems extreme. Since half the fuel taxes are due to the Green New Scam and other government agenda items, such as illegal immigration, their gripe is mostly with the tyrannical EU.

Because of X, we know what is happening in Ireland.

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