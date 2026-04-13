The Irish Who Want Their Country & Their Freedom Back

Fed-up patriots, truckers, and farmers are standing up to their government with massive convoys. They’re demanding the government end the Green New Scam, which is surging fuel costs. They face the possibility of getting the same treatment as the Canadian truckers who were bankrupted and imprisoned. There will allegedly be a full-scale strike.

The Irish minister threatened to take away the farmers’ licenses and insurance.

Irish Minister warns of consequences for the fuel protests. Sounds like threats doesnt it? pic.twitter.com/3RTtsjgO0U — Patriotic Nation (@HoodedClaw1974) April 11, 2026

The controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Irish patriots are calling for a national strike amid protests by farmers and truckers over fuel prices.

“No more sacrificing our families, our farms, and our future on the altar of radical green ideology and endless foreign wars! We are Ireland! This [strike] is our stand for survival; this is our stand for sovereignty. This is Ireland First,” says Conor McGregor. “Our government has abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland!”

The fuel prices are extremely high, partly due to the Iran war, but half of those costs go to excise taxes and the Green New Scam. Ireland’s government follows the EU rules and is not allowed to reduce the VAT tax.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Conor McGregor and Irish patriots announce a NATIONWIDE STRIKE as fuel protests of farmers and truckers ramp up They marched yesterday. THE CROWDS IN IRELAND ARE GETTING LARGER BY THE MOMENT… Ireland is EXPLODING against the Globalist Takeover… TENS of THOUSANDS of Patriots are now flooding streets and motorways screaming ENOUGH to their Traitor Government. pic.twitter.com/fCajSNgE5i — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 12, 2026 MCGREGOR: “No more bleeding the Irish worker dry!” Farmers, truckers and hardworking patriots are CLOSING UP SHOP to put massive pressure on the… pic.twitter.com/bbCUjoPX1j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

The political cartel:

Conor McGregor: “An anti-Irish agenda is being carried out in Ireland, and it’s heading toward a quake with the Public.” “I warned about this, but Ireland is no place for new voices under its political cartel.” “I’m for my Country. I’m a God-fearing patriot, and may… pic.twitter.com/wCRQwoZSF7 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 11, 2026

This man said the political classes have attacked them for years, telling them how to farm. The recipients are people who have farmed for 500 years. They are being paid to not grow food and flowers.

Governments that pay farmers to *not* grow food are tyrannical pic.twitter.com/r4xxzUs7c9 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 13, 2026

British patriots stand with the Irish.

Well done Ireland.

We have a long and troubled history, but British patriots stand with you in your fight to save your homeland from demographic replacement. pic.twitter.com/fCoGgnYKDv — Paul Golding (@PaulGolding) April 11, 2026

The Irish government deployed the military against the Irish farmers and truckers who were protesting, and blocking roads. However, the military seems extreme. Since half the fuel taxes are due to the Green New Scam and other government agenda items, such as illegal immigration, their gripe is mostly with the tyrannical EU.

Irish Government deployed the Military to deal with protesters – now they are offering a small financial contribution to help farmers, truckers & business from going bankrupt due to soaring fuel costs. Listen to how treasonous politicians state they postponing the increase… pic.twitter.com/ktvxWtRzQs — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 12, 2026

Because of X, we know what is happening in Ireland.