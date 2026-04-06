Iran Will Not Accept the Deadline: The Strait Will Remain Closed

Iran will not agree to the set deadlines as it is now studying the proposal, an Iranian official emphasized. Washington is “not ready for a permanent truce,” according to the official. The U.S. and Iran are discussing the terms of a potential 45-day ceasefire through mediators, which could lead to the final end of the war, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. They will not accept a ceasefire in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz.

The only hope right now is the Islamabad Accord.

According to Reuters, Iran and the U.S. received a proposed framework to end the war, which features a two-stage deal. It begins with an immediate ceasefire, followed by negotiations toward a broader final agreement known as the “Islamabad Accord.”

Jim Scuitto says Iran has so far rejected a ceasefire. President Trump has appeared to set a Tuesday deadline.

A senior Iranian official tells Reuters that Pakistan’s proposal is under review, but reopening the Strait of Hormuz will not be part of any temporary ceasefire. Iran will not make a deal that includes opening the Strait of Hormuz. This is where the situation stands as of 6 am ET.

The US will reject that outright.

An Arab diplomat involved in contacts between Iran and the United States told Kan News that Iran believes, not only publicly but also behind the scenes, that it can stop the war on terms far more favorable to itself, not on terms set by the U.S. and Israel, which it views as nothing short of surrender. For this reason, Iran has not even responded to the Trump administration’s 15-point proposal.

According to the same diplomat, the prevailing assessment within the ayatollah regime is that it can sustain a prolonged conflict and inflict even heavier damage on Israel, the United States, and regional countries.

Details

The Plan

Two-stage deal envisaged: ceasefire, then final agreement

A ceasefire could reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately

Final deal in 15–20 days with nuclear curbs, sanctions relief

Proposed ‘Islamabad Accord’ for settlement

Iranian officials have previously told Reuters that Tehran is seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees that they will not be attacked again by the U.S. and Israel. They have said

Iran has received messages from mediators, including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

The final agreement is expected to include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the ⁠release of frozen assets, the source said.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a “temporary ceasefire”, adding that Tehran views Washington as lacking the readiness for a permanent ceasefire.

The official confirmed Iran had received Pakistan’s proposal for an immediate ceasefire and was reviewing it, adding that Tehran does not accept being pressured to accept deadlines and make a decision.

Two Pakistani sources said Iran has yet to commit despite intensified civilian and military outreach.

“Iran has not responded yet,” one source said, adding that proposals backed by Pakistan, China, and the United States for a temporary ceasefire have drawn no commitment so far.

UAE official Anwar Gargash said any U.S.-Iran deal must ensure open passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that failing to curb Iran’s nuclear program and its missile and drone capabilities would risk creating a “more dangerous, more volatile Middle East.”

Europe

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if Europe won’t help open the Strait of Hormuz, we should pull our troops from Europe. He said that if Europe is just about the US defending Europe and not letting us use our bases for any other purpose, then the relationship has to be re-examined.

ICYMI 🔴 Secretary Rubio : “If Europe won’t allow us to use the bases we man and fund for their defense when we need them we ought to close them down and remove our troops from Europe.” pic.twitter.com/5VQJHt51Un — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 6, 2026

John Bolton, awaiting trial, posted on his X page the following:

John Bolton warns Europe made a “critical mistake” by sitting out the Iran war:

“Europe is well within range of Iran’s missiles. They’ve given Trump the perfect opportunity to end US support of Ukraine.”

Europe refused to help with Iran, and now Trump has the leverage to pull support from Ukraine as payback.

The same allies who called this war illegal may have just handed Trump the justification to abandon the one conflict they actually care about.

Geopolitics always collects its debts.

Can the President withdraw the US from NATO? Congress says he can’t, but the Constitution appears to say otherwise. The Constitution doesn’t give the Senate a role in ending treaties, just making them. They say the President can’t do it based on 22 U.S.C. § 1928f, which says the President “shall not” suspend, terminate, denounce, or withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty except with two-thirds Senate consent or an Act of Congress. However, the Constitution does not. give them that power.