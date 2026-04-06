The Shocking Footage of Bombing in Tehran

This footage of the bombing in Iran today is stunning. President Trump appears to have reached his limit. He said he has obliterated Iranian leadership, but we don’t know who he is referring to. Who did he hit today?

The only one who seems somewhat reasonable is the Iranian President, but he also doesn’t seem to have much power.

This could be a warning in advance of the April 6 deadline for a deal. Iranian leaders have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or they will find their electrical system and bridges bombed. President Trump wants out of this unpopular war, and he could leave Iran with the Strait closed.

Trump posts new Iran footage: “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!” pic.twitter.com/FhMBofZMIJ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 4, 2026

Iran isn’t going to stop.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who President Trump said is the negotiator, responds to President Donald Trump:

“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.

“Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes.

“The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”

They are fanatics and won’t back down.