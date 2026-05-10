Iran’s National Security Spokesman: “The Best Course Is to Surrender”

Iran’s National Security Spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei to President Trump: “The Best Course Is to Surrender”

“As of today, our restraint is over. Any aggression against our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against American vessels and bases. The clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests; it is in their best interest not to act foolishly and sink themselves deeper into the quagmire they have fallen into. The best course is to surrender and concede concessions. You must get used to the new regional order.”

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani tells Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that “freedom of navigation is a well-established principle that must not be compromised” and that closing the Strait of Hormuz only puts the region in danger and makes the current crisis worse, according to the Qatari readout.