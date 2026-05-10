Russian President Putin: Ukraine War Is “Coming to an End”

Vladimir Putin said he believes the war in Ukraine is ‘coming to an end’ at Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade—which he scaled back for fear of a Ukrainian attack.

The Victory Day Parade, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, is Russia’s largest military holiday but was considerably scaled back this year. Speaking at the parade, Putin hailed Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, declaring that they ‘face an aggressive force that is armed and supported by the entire bloc of NATO.’

His remarks came days after it was revealed that more than 350,000 Russian troops had been killed while fighting in the four-year war.

Despite the conflict being the deadliest in Europe since World War II, Putin said, “Victory has always been and will be ours. The key to success is our moral strength, courage, and valor; our unity; and our ability to endure anything and overcome any challenge,’ he said.

“I think the matter is coming to an end.”

For the first time, Saturday’s parade featured troops from North Korea, a tribute to Pyongyang that sent its soldiers to fight alongside Moscow forces to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

President Trump called for Ukraine to honor a three-day ceasefire during Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations.

Breaking the Ceasefire

In a statement on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed that its forces were continuing to abide by the ceasefire. By contrast, the Ukrainian military had conducted “strikes on our forces’ positions involving unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery,” military officials in Moscow reported. On top of that, a number of Russian regions, including Crimea, Bryansk Region, Belgorod Region, Kursk Region, and Moscow Region, have come under Ukrainian attacks.

According to the ministry, of the 8,970 ceasefire violations on Kiev’s part, 1,173 attacks were conducted by Ukrainian artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks. The Russian military has additionally recorded a total of 7,151 enemy drone strikes.