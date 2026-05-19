Iran’s New Deal Looks Like the Old Deal, and With a Defiant Response

The new deal with Iran looks like the old deals. They won’t give in. Meanwhile, we have Mark Levin and Lindsey Graham telling President Trump to bomb, bomb, bomb. General Keane has been on TV calling for ground troops to take Kharg Island.

Iran wants to get Democrats elected in November and will continue to delay.

According to Reuters, this is what it amounts to:

Tehran’s latest peace proposal to the United States involves ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon, the exit of U.S. forces from areas close to Iran, and reparations for destruction caused by the U.S.-Israeli war, state media reported on Tuesday.

In Tehran’s first comments on the proposal, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran also sought the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen funds and an end to the U.S. marine blockade on the country, according to IRNA news agency.

The terms as described in the Iranian reports appeared little changed from Iran’s previous offer, which U.S. President Donald Trump rejected last week as “garbage”.

Masoud Pezeshkian, the fake”moderate negotiator, responded to Trump’s remarks yesterday defiantly:

Iran does not intend to “surrender” as it enters into diplomatic dialogue with the Unietd States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a Twitter/X post on Monday.

“Dialogue does not mean surrender,” Pezeshkian said. “The Islamic Republic of Iran enters into dialogue with dignity, authority, and the preservation of the nation’s rights, and under no circumstances will it retreat from the legal rights of the people and the country.”

This comes as a response to US President Donald Trump, who said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a “very good chance” of reaching a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.