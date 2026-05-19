Illegal Alien in Germany Couldn’t Be Deported, Murdered a Boy, Nearly Decapitated Him

In early May, a Palestinian illegal alien nearly decapitated a 14-year-old boy as he murdered him. Germany is calling the illegal alien an asylum seeker. The 37-year-old illegal Palestinian was denied asylum but couldn’t be deported.

The Palestinian had lived in Germany since around 2021 under a temporary “Duldung” (tolerated stay) status after his asylum claim was rejected, partly because his identity and nationality documents were unclear, making it impossible to deport him. He had prior convictions for property damage and illegal residence.

The murdered boy, Jermaine B., went missing on May 2nd. His body was found 3 days later in an abandoned building near Memmingen train station. The suspect was found hiding in a cupboard in the same building.

When discovered, he attacked officers with a knife, fled, and was later confronted outside an indoor swimming pool. He again lunged at police with a knife, and officers shot him multiple times. He died in the hospital.

Police are now investigating whether the officers’ use of lethal force was justified.

The madness of woke!