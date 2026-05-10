Iran’s Peace Proposal Is “Totally Unacceptable”

Talks at an impasse: US President Donald Trump called Iran’s response to a US proposal “totally unacceptable,” as the two sides struggle to reach a long-term peace deal during their tenuous ceasefire. Trump also accused Tehran of “playing games” on Sunday.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted on Truth Social.

In Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu said there is still “work to be done” in the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, emphasizing that Tehran has not given up its enriched uranium or dismantled its nuclear sites. The Israeli prime minister spoke to Trump by phone on Sunday.

Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s military warned that countries enforcing sanctions against Tehran will “face problems” when their vessels use the strait. Iran and the US have recently traded attacks in the region’s key waterways.

Iran is not trying to reach a peace deal. They want the U.S. to surrender, and they plan to start attacking our ships. It’s questionable that waiting for the wells to be capped will work. It looks like they might be dumping their oil.