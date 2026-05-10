Communists Are Winning Office Throughout the Country

The Democratic Socialist of America Party is a communist party by another name. That’s why Red Diaper Baby Bernie Sanders joined. The name provides a euphemistic cover for a disastrous ideology.

The DSA is running the most radical people for political office, not just at the top but also at lower levels. They are working in cities and states that are already blue and woke, and even solid red states. Many Americans don’t realize what is going on.

Zohran Mamdani is a DSA member and a communist Islamist. Ketanje Jackson was pushed forward by the DSA for the Court. AOC is a DSA plant.

District 9 gets the full DSA-LA hero-villain treatment. Estuardo Mazariegos is framed as the hero: tenant organizer, democratic socialist, ACCE leader, Measure ULA, tenant protections, social housing, immigrant defense, union jobs, and no corporate PAC, developer, or police… pic.twitter.com/XmovBmjpxm — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 9, 2026

The California governor section is where DSA’s “lesser evil” logic gets especially funny. They warn voters not to cast a left-wing protest vote because “the stakes are incredibly high” and “the chance of the top two candidates both being Republicans is still very real.” Then… pic.twitter.com/NHrPUmvIe7 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 9, 2026

Key Wiki List of DSA Candidates

May 5, 2026

Jackson Franklin / US Congress (IN-5) / Central Indiana

Ashley Benkarski / Rutherford County Commission D-21 / Middle Tennessee

Jesus Nieto / At-Large Katy ISD – Position 3 / Houston

May 19, 2026

Austin Lawson / Louisiana PSC D-5 / Shreveport-Bossier (La.)

Bobby Nichols / Tempe City Council – At Large / Phoenix

Tim Denson / Athens-Clarke Mayor / Athens Area (Ga.)

Gabriel Sanchez / Georgia House D-42 / Atlanta

Mathewos Samson / Georgia House D-58 / Atlanta

Kendra Clark / Georgia House D-165 / Savannah (Ga.)

Herbert Lynn / Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, At Large / Bluegrass (Ky.)

Robert LeVertis Bell / Kentucky State House D-43 / Louisville (Ky.)

Aprile Hearn / Louisville Metro D-5 / Louisville (Ky.)

Andrea Parr / Louisville Metro D-9 / Louisville (Ky.)

Ky Fireside / Oregon House D-7 / Eugene-Springfield (Ore.)

Tammy Carpenter / Oregon House D-27 / Portland (Ore.)

Farrah Chaichi / Oregon House D-35 / Portland (Ore.)

Ce-Ce Gerlach / Pennsylvania State House, D-22 / Lehigh Valley (Pa.)

Taiba Sultana / Pennsylvania State Senate, D-18 / Lehigh Valley (Pa.)

Mark Pinsley / US Congress (PA-7) / Lehigh Valley (Pa.)

Chris Rabb / US Congress (PA-3) / Philadelphia

Sanders Was Always a Red Diaper Baby

While attending the University of Chicago, Sanders joined the Young People’s Socialist League, the youth wing of the Socialist Party USA. He also organized for a communist front, the United Packinghouse Workers Union, which at the time was under investigation by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

After graduating with a political science degree, Sanders moved to Vermont, where he headed the American People’s History Society, an organ for Marxist propaganda.

It was there that he produced a documentary praising the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs. The revolutionary was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as “America’s greatest Marxist.”

Debs was denounced even by Democrats as a “traitor.” The communist hailed the Bolshevik revolution in Russia.

“Those Russian comrades of ours have made greater sacrifices, have suffered more, and have shed more heroic blood than any like number of men and women anywhere on Earth,” Debs proclaimed. “They have laid the foundation of the first real democracy that ever drew the breath of life in this world.”

In a 1918 speech in Canton, Ohio, Debs reaffirmed his solidarity with Lenin and Trotsky, despite clear evidence of their violent plunder and treachery.

Sanders still hangs a portrait of Debs on the wall in his Senate office.

His Own Party

In the early ’70s, Sanders helped found the Liberty Union Party, which called for the nationalization of all U.S. banks and the public takeover of all private utility companies. Debs also hated Wall Street.

He failed to win a congressional seat over several runs, but in 1981, he was elected mayor of Burlington, Vt. He restricted property rights for landlords, set price controls and raised property taxes to pay for communal land trusts.

Bernie Can Always Be Found Supporting the Revolutionary Marxist-Leninist

Sanders took several “goodwill” trips not only to the U.S.S.R. but also to Cuba and Nicaragua, where the Soviets were trying to expand their influence in our hemisphere.

In 1985, he traveled to Managua to celebrate the rise to power of the Marxist-Leninist Sandinista government. He called it a “heroic revolution.” Undermining anti-communist US policy, Sanders denounced the Reagan administration’s backing of the Contra rebels in a letter to the Sandinistas.

Sanders adopted Managua as a sister city and invited Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega to visit the US. He exalted Ortega as “an impressive guy,” while attacking President Reagan.

“The Sandinista government has more support among the Nicaraguan people — substantially more support — than Ronald Reagan has among the American people,” Sanders told Vermont government-access TV in 1985.

It was at that time that he adopted a Soviet sister city and honeymooned with his second wife in the U.S.S.R. He put a Soviet flag up in his office, as the Soviets threatened the U.S. with nuclear annihilation.

Chatting with Communists

Then, in 1989, as the West was on the verge of winning the Cold War, Sanders addressed the national conference of the U.S. Peace Council—a known front for the Communist Party USA, whose members swore an oath not only to the Soviet Union but also to “the triumph of Soviet power in the US.”

Sanders wants the Communist States of America to adopt all he admired in Cuba, Russia, and Nicaragua.

We’ve already reviewed Bernie’s platform many times. It’s communism.

Classic Bernie

This video of Bernie Sanders in 1985, celebrating the 7th anniversary of the Communist takeover of Nicaragua, is a classic.

By 1985, everyone knew who these people were, and Bernie was in full support of them as he bashed the United States.

Video: At the invitation of the communist regime in Nicaragua, @BernieSanders speaks at the 7th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in 1985, where he bashes “150 years” of American imperialism, & defends the Communist regimes in Latin America who are just trying to do good. pic.twitter.com/tJ84oMytSB — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

This dimwitted guy was a Communist stooge in 1985 and has never recanted his views. In fact, he still speaks fondly of Castro’s Cuba and supports Maduro’s Venezuela. He backs the Mullahs.

His enthusiasm for the Sandinistas is timely. The Sandinistas ruined Nicaragua, and in more recent years, the Chavistas have ruined Venezuela.

Bernie Sanders is the same Communist dictator-supporting thug today that he was in 1985. He nearly won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016 and is a serious candidate for 2020.

He’s not much different from the rest of today’s Democrat Party candidates and up-and-coming radicals. Elizabeth Warren is to the left of Bernie on many issues, and Biden will do whatever the hard left wants. Biden is whatever he’s told to be.

Breadline Bernie

In his own words, it’s a must-watch.

Go to about 3:38 to hear about Bernie: