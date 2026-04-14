Iran’s President Apologizes to Pope Leo Over Trump’s Jesus Meme

Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, ever the manipulative propagandist, sent an apology to the Pope after Trump allegedly insulated Jesus: “His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.”

It’s understandable coming from Masoud. His people hang you if you burn a Koran.

President Trump didn’t insult Jesus. The meme was meant to show the point that he is trying to do Christ’s work. He said that last week. Did he even post it? Anyway, it’s just a meme, and it’s down.

Pezeshkian is using the Pope. Will Pope Leo realize it? I sure hope so.

These people aren’t stupid. They deliberately misread these things for propaganda’s-sake.