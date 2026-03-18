Iran’s President Tried to Resign But There’s No One to Accept It

Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian wants to tender his resignation, and who could blame him? However, there’s no one to accept it. Channel 14 reports that President Pezeshkian intended to submit his resignation to the Supreme Leader yesterday following the elimination of Ali Larijani. However, the IRGC informed him that a meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei is currently not possible.

If Mojtaba is alive, he is likely not doing very well. The top 200 mullahs and IRGC leaders are dead.

Channel 14‘s senior Iran analyst, David Balazada, explains what inside sources tell him is happening today inside the government:

Pezeshkian is reportedly “exceptionally angry” at the Revolutionary Guards, accusing them of “reckless” conduct. He claims the failure to protect Ali Larijani was not negligence, but a deliberate move to ensure his elimination. The IRGC is reportedly “very pleased” with Larijani’s death, having already prepared an “elimination dossier” on him and his brother.

Iran is transitioning into an extremist military regime where Mojtaba Khamenei acts as a mere “puppet” of the Revolutionary Guards, who completely control the country. Perhaps it has been that way for some time.

“There’s a real upheaval in Iran… ”

🚨🇮🇷 New: Iran’s President could not submit his resignation to the new Supreme Leader, because “Mojtaba Khamenei could not be reached”, according to Channel 14 report. https://t.co/03MMQ9tgTp — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) March 17, 2026

Supreme Leader Khamenei; Ali Larijani, de facto leader; Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani; roughly 300 Iranian Basij commanders and field officials; 200 top mullahs; the minister of defense; the head of the military bureau of the Supreme Leader; the head of espionage; the chief of the general staff of the Iranian army; the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the head of the supply department for the Iranian military; the head of the intelligence directorate; and the head of supply, Logistics, industrial research and the head of operations and planning for the Iranian military. That’s a partial list. It is incredible.