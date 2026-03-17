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Report: Joe Kent Was Forced Out Due to Leaks & Possibly His Ties – update

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M Dowling
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Update at the end with Daily Wire intel.

Counterterrorism official in the Trump administration, Joe Kent, resigned. He marked his departure by blaming Israel for the Iran War. He said he left due to his personal convictions and opposition to the war. However, there is more to the story.

According to anchor and White House correspondent for Fox News, Aishah Hasnie, a senior administration official tells FOX that Joe Kent was:

  • a known leaker and was cut out of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago.
  • The WH told DNI Tulsi Gabbard he should be fired for suspected leaks, but she never did.
  • He has not been part of any Iran planning discussions or briefings at all.

Allegedly, he was forced out. If true, that is a sad turn of events. He could be prosecuted, and they might have to do it.

According to Erick Erikson, and we checked this information, there’s a rule in conservative politics that a man is rarely to the right of his wife. Joe Kent lost his first wife in war and remarried a woman who now works for a far-left anti-Israel, pro-Iran website. Kent should have never been appointed to anything in the Trump administration.

Daily Wire Intel

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MicahStone
MicahStone
2 hours ago

“Report: Joe Kent Was Forced Out Due to Leaks & Possibly His Ties”
— OH, I’M PRETTY CERTAIN IT WAS HIS HIDEOUS TIE !!! >>>>
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

OIP-2921189531
OIP-2921189531
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Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
2 hours ago

When traitors are caught, they always blame shift.
Proverbs 31 … a wife with strong character? Her value is greater than that of gems. Her husband’s heart trusts her…She does good for him and not evil all the days of her life. …Charm is deceptive, and beauty is vapor that vanishes, a good wife trusts God

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