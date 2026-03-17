Report: Joe Kent Was Forced Out Due to Leaks & Possibly His Ties – update

Update at the end with Daily Wire intel.

Counterterrorism official in the Trump administration, Joe Kent, resigned. He marked his departure by blaming Israel for the Iran War. He said he left due to his personal convictions and opposition to the war. However, there is more to the story.

According to anchor and White House correspondent for Fox News, Aishah Hasnie, a senior administration official tells FOX that Joe Kent was:

a known leaker and was cut out of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago.

The WH told DNI Tulsi Gabbard he should be fired for suspected leaks, but she never did.

He has not been part of any Iran planning discussions or briefings at all.

Allegedly, he was forced out. If true, that is a sad turn of events. He could be prosecuted, and they might have to do it.

There’s more to the Joe Kent story than meets the eye. According to friends, apparently, Joe leaked intelligence under the nose of the Secretary of War. As a result, his access to classified information was removed several weeks ago. He’s not stepping down due to his allegiance… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 17, 2026

According to Erick Erikson, and we checked this information, there’s a rule in conservative politics that a man is rarely to the right of his wife. Joe Kent lost his first wife in war and remarried a woman who now works for a far-left anti-Israel, pro-Iran website. Kent should have never been appointed to anything in the Trump administration.

According to multiple sources, including the @PressSec, Joe Kent has not received classified briefings in months because they suspect he has been leaking. I have no idea if that’s true, and I like Joe. But if he doesn’t have access to information used to make the decision to… https://t.co/QY4wiKtspP — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 17, 2026

Daily Wire Intel