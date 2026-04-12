Iran’s Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, responded to President Trump’s blockade via Open Source Intel.

Iran’s parliament speaker, one of the negotiators, responded to Trump’s naval blockade:

“Americans must decide whether they are ready to earn Iran’s trust or not.”

“Trump’s recent threats have no effect on the Iranian nation; we have proven it.”

“We had very intensive, serious, and challenging talks… we presented strong initiatives that showed goodwill and led to progress.”

“We do not trust the Americans… they must earn our trust, and that is difficult due to their past actions.”

“The Iranian nation is advancing on its path and relies on its own capabilities.”

“Our delegation was united, serious, and creative in defending Iran’s rights.”

“These threats have no effect… this is not a slogan; the world has seen it.”

“If America wants a way out, it must earn the trust of the Iranian nation.”

“If you fight, we will fight, and if you come with logic, we will respond with logic.”

Americans generally don’t trust the theocratic fascist regime in Iran because of its human rights record, and its role in terrorizing its people and neighboring countries.

Iran insists the Strait is open, but errant mines cannot be found. The U.S. has entered the Strait, combing for mines.

According to Seyed Hossein Mousavian, who was part of Iran’s diplomatic team, he told Al Jazeera that nobody expected any major outcome during the Islamabad talks, but it did offer a chance for direct negotiations, adding that the teams from both sides will continue to engage to resolve the pending issues.

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