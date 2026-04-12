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Canada’s Prison Camp Approach to Employment

By
M Dowling
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0
13

At the Liberal Party convention in Canada, the leaders are proposing keeping Canadian workers in Canada by forcing them to pay $500,000 to work in the USA. Only the rich could afford it. It sounds Stalinesque. The idea seems to have originated with Patrick Pichette, a former senior VP of Google who lives in Europe.

Mark Carney’s wife is helping Canada reshape the New World Order. Diana Fox Carney said Canada is shaping the New World Order. Did Canadians vote for her?

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the “international world order” is crumbling, and they can’t rely on the U.S. He will look for support elsewhere. The money they pay the U.S. for defense will end.

Where is he going to get his defense? From across the seas? Perhaps from the U.K., which doesn’t have a working warship?

Carney received a standing ovation for this:

Carney said the U.S. betrayed them. We were supposed to follow the lead of the EU and the Canadian paper tigers. It seems like they betrayed the U.S. with their new tyrannical ideas about speech, open borders, and endless wars that the U.S. mostly funds and fights for them, except for Iran.

How do you follow the EU’s and Canada’s World Order when they call all the shots without any means of defense? At the same time, they surrendered to the world’s invaders.

Americans are doing much better than Canadians, which is sad and unnecessary.

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