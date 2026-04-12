Canada’s Prison Camp Approach to Employment

At the Liberal Party convention in Canada, the leaders are proposing keeping Canadian workers in Canada by forcing them to pay $500,000 to work in the USA. Only the rich could afford it. It sounds Stalinesque. The idea seems to have originated with Patrick Pichette, a former senior VP of Google who lives in Europe.

‼️MAJOR ALERT At the Liberal Party convention in Canada they are proposing LOCKING Canadian workers in Canada by forcing them to pay $500,000 dollars to work in the USA! ….which only the elite can afford. Canada is turning into a leftist PRISON CAMP! .. FAST! pic.twitter.com/QCMterhQ74 — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) April 11, 2026

Mark Carney’s wife is helping Canada reshape the New World Order. Diana Fox Carney said Canada is shaping the New World Order. Did Canadians vote for her?

Mark Carneys wife says Canada is helping shape the “New World Order.” “Canada being the nation that is helping to define and shape a New World Order.” pic.twitter.com/91Ktcgu8Iu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 12, 2026

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the “international world order” is crumbling, and they can’t rely on the U.S. He will look for support elsewhere. The money they pay the U.S. for defense will end.

Where is he going to get his defense? From across the seas? Perhaps from the U.K., which doesn’t have a working warship?

PM Mark Carney said the “international order is crumbling” and suggested Canada’s close ties with the U.S. are no longer reliable. He added that Canada has “overcome the betrayal” of the trade war and should build relationships elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/RqgSBqre3o — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 11, 2026

Carney received a standing ovation for this:

Canada’s PM says the era of 70% of Canada’s defense spending going to the U.S. is over. pic.twitter.com/JFqJRuV8XW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 12, 2026

Carney said the U.S. betrayed them. We were supposed to follow the lead of the EU and the Canadian paper tigers. It seems like they betrayed the U.S. with their new tyrannical ideas about speech, open borders, and endless wars that the U.S. mostly funds and fights for them, except for Iran.

How do you follow the EU’s and Canada’s World Order when they call all the shots without any means of defense? At the same time, they surrendered to the world’s invaders.

‼️Mark Carney says Canada was BETRAYED by the USA and says that our old strengths of depending on the USA are now Canada’s weaknesses “We must never forget the lessons” Its obvious now. He wants this. HE WANTS a fight with the USA. pic.twitter.com/SFLT2VXHhm — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) April 12, 2026

Americans are doing much better than Canadians, which is sad and unnecessary.