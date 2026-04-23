Iran’s Video of the Seizure of Two Cargo Ships

Iran released a video of the Iranian forces seizing the two container ships, one tied to Israel and one tied to Greece. Iranians came in on a gunboat. Gunboats make nice targets from the air.
NBC News claims they have intel that Iran still has a navy. I think they have gunboats, which we knew about.
🇮🇷 WATCH:
Iran releases video of alleged Iranian forces seizing container ships in the Strait of Hormuz
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