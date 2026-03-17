Ireland’s Woke President Wishes You Happy St. Patrick’s Migrant Day

The woke Irish president wishes you St. Patrick’s Migrant Day, remembering “Patrick” as she calls him, as a migrant. However, he was not a migrant. He was a slave. She calls him Patrick, giving you a clue as to the respect she pays to saints. Instead of green, she’s wearing black as if she were chanting a dirge.
I can hear St. Patrick saying now, “Bring into Ireland all of the Middle East and Africa to live on the dole.”
She must be a keg of laughs at the local pub.
Her name is Catherine Connolly. The Irish apparently voted for her. She is a communist and her breed are erasing our cultures.
I’m part Irish and find this humiliating to my ancestors’ culture. However, I will be wearing green today and honoring my ancestors! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
In 63 seconds, Ireland’s new President, and her first ST. Patrick’s Day message she sends out a message to humiliate Ireland with woke nonense.
In 63 seconds
She calls SAINT Patrick, Patrick four times.
In turn ignoring Ireland’s Catholic historical traditions.
Refuses to wear… pic.twitter.com/I5AoAdBL0P
— Kirk_Loco (@Polito_loco) March 16, 2026
St. Patrick drove the RATS out of Ireland. FAR-LEFT WOKE JOKE political hacks like Connolly bring the RATS (“migrants”) BACK into Ireland