Ireland’s Woke President Wishes You Happy St. Patrick’s Migrant Day

The woke Irish president wishes you St. Patrick’s Migrant Day, remembering “Patrick” as she calls him, as a migrant. However, he was not a migrant. He was a slave. She calls him Patrick, giving you a clue as to the respect she pays to saints. Instead of green, she’s wearing black as if she were chanting a dirge.

I can hear St. Patrick saying now, “Bring into Ireland all of the Middle East and Africa to live on the dole.”

She must be a keg of laughs at the local pub.

Her name is Catherine Connolly. The Irish apparently voted for her. She is a communist and her breed are erasing our cultures.

I’m part Irish and find this humiliating to my ancestors’ culture. However, I will be wearing green today and honoring my ancestors! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!