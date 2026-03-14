Temporary Commenting Problem – You Can Post Comments on the Old System for Now

Update: You can post comments but it’s the original basic system. I will work on the other system today.
People are having a problem commenting in some cases. I’m sorry about this. the problem occurred after two updates. I will try to fix it or my tech will on Monday. Thank you for your patience.
Maura
tally ho then. my comment is this:
even a rock and roller can figure out what is wrong with america:
“republicans have the presidency, the supreme court, the house and the senate. and yet…we don’t have a voter id law.
not a single crooked democrat has been jailed,censured, impeached or expelled. taxpayers are being defrauded by the billions and tens of billions.”
…and republicans do NOTHING.
ted nugent.
testing
perfect.