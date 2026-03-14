Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Temporary Commenting Problem – You Can Post Comments on the Old System...

Temporary Commenting Problem – You Can Post Comments on the Old System for Now

By
M Dowling
-
3
19

Update: You can post comments but it’s the original basic system. I will work on the other system today.

People are having a problem commenting in some cases. I’m sorry about this. the problem occurred after two updates. I will try to fix it or my tech will on Monday. Thank you for your patience.

Maura

Previous articleIran’s Critical Kharg Island Bombed: Every Military Target Hit
Next articleIranian Drone Hits Helipad in Baghdad Embassy! Will Marines Take Kharg Island?

3 COMMENTS

  1. tally ho then. my comment is this:

    even a rock and roller can figure out what is wrong with america:

    “republicans have the presidency, the supreme court, the house and the senate. and yet…we don’t have a voter id law.

    not a single crooked democrat has been jailed,censured, impeached or expelled. taxpayers are being defrauded by the billions and tens of billions.”

    …and republicans do NOTHING.

    ted nugent.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.