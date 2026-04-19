IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi has reportedly seized control of Iran’s military and political decision-making.

The Institute for the Study of War reports that IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi and his inner circle have secured at least temporary control over Iran’s military response and its political decision-making.

This confirms what the world watched in real time. Foreign Minister Araghchi announced the Strait was open, and Vahidi canceled it. He fired on oil tankers and called Araghchi an “idiot” on state media.

The diplomats have been sidelined. The IRGC is running the show. And Vahidi is now the one making calls on war and peace.

A wanted terrorist is running the country, and there never was a civilian government.

Ahmad Vahidi is a bad actor. He is wanted for terrorism around the world.

IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi

The current murder-suicidal death spiral by the IRGC is his deliberate policy. He was reportedly killed but was appointed in charge of the IRGC. Allegedly, he is calling the shots, and is obviously not dead.

As the commander of the regime’s primary military and ideological body, Vahidi is not only directing war efforts but also central to maintaining internal coercion.

He is the IRGC thug who has brutalized the people.

The EU imposed parallel sanctions in 2022 for the use of live ammunition and the arbitrary detention of protesters and journalists.

He was sanctioned by Washington and the EU. INTERPOL has a red notice on him for his role in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina that killed 85 people. A Quds Force commander from 1988 to 1998, he is also linked to the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing that killed 241 U.S. service members, the 1996 Khobar Towers attack, and a 2008 embassy attack in Yemen.