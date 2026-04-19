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New Iran Peace Deal Under Discussion

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According to Channel 12 in Israel, there is a new peace deal under discussion.

  • Iran agrees to a 15-year suspension of enrichment, except for research reactors producing medical isotopes.
  • Iran’s stockpile of 60% and 20% uranium would be partially converted to reactor fuel, and partially ‘down-blended’ to a lower enrichment level. However, it won’t leave Iran.
  • Full IAEA supervision on Iran’s nuclear sites.
  • Opening the Strait of Hormuz, with the possibility of collecting tolls.
  • The U.S. will;
    • offer Iran phased sanctions relief.
    • unfreeze all Iranian assets currently frozen abroad, amounting to $20 Billion or more.
    • commit to a non-aggression pact with Iran, ensured by a UN Security Council resolution and a treaty ratified by Congress.
    • withdraw all its military forces from the Persian Gulf.

This has not been agreed to yet, and I doubt they will.

Source: Amit Segal, Israel Channel 12

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