New Iran Peace Deal Under Discussion

According to Channel 12 in Israel, there is a new peace deal under discussion.
- Iran agrees to a 15-year suspension of enrichment, except for research reactors producing medical isotopes.
- Iran’s stockpile of 60% and 20% uranium would be partially converted to reactor fuel, and partially ‘down-blended’ to a lower enrichment level. However, it won’t leave Iran.
- Full IAEA supervision on Iran’s nuclear sites.
- Opening the Strait of Hormuz, with the possibility of collecting tolls.
- The U.S. will;
- offer Iran phased sanctions relief.
- unfreeze all Iranian assets currently frozen abroad, amounting to $20 Billion or more.
- commit to a non-aggression pact with Iran, ensured by a UN Security Council resolution and a treaty ratified by Congress.
- withdraw all its military forces from the Persian Gulf.
This has not been agreed to yet, and I doubt they will.
This is the outline currently under discussion between the United States and Iran. I am sharing this with caution, as it hasn’t been agreed upon yet, but based on recent developments, these are the points they have been discussing:
A 15-year suspension of uranium enrichment. The… pic.twitter.com/uQiXZxJmVF
— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) April 19, 2026
Source: Amit Segal, Israel Channel 12