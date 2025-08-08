Irony! Ed Martin Is Special Prosecutor in Schiff & James Mortgage Fraud Cases

Pam Bondi has appointed Ed Martin as special prosecutor to investigate mortgage fraud in the cases of California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As you likely remember, Ed Martin was knocked out of his Acting DC Attorney position by Democrats and Thom Tillis because of his support of J6 rioters and paraders. However, he was then appointed head of the DoJ’s “Weaponization Working Group.”

Ed Martin Is Also Under Investigation

After Mr. Martin said goodbye to the DC staff, he said he was put under investigation by the bar association at the insistence of the Democrats in the Senate Judiciary.

In early March, radical Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee formally requested that the group that governs the legal bar in the District of Columbia investigate Martin, insisting that he’d “abused” his prosecutorial powers.

And now, Ed Martin is in charge of the Schiff and James mortgage fraud cases. The irony is not lost on us.