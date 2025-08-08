The President Calls for Intel’s President to Resign Over CCP Ties

President Trump is calling for the resignation of Intel’s president over his ties to the Chinese Communist Party. It isn’t common for a President to do this, but the CEO allegedly has deep ties to the Communist Party, which is our enemy.

American companies treat the Communist Party like a harmless business partner. Intel has government contracts.

Intel shares slipped Thursday after President Donald Trump called for the chipmaker’s CEO to step down.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan “is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”

Intel did not respond to a request for comment.

The new CEO of @intel reportedly has deep ties to the Chinese Communists. U.S. companies who receive government grants should be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and adhere to strict security regulations. The board of @Intel owes Congress an explanation. pic.twitter.com/3rYhHge6Wa — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 6, 2025

Tan was named as Intel CEO in March as the company tried to rebound from declining sales under the stewardship of Pat Gelsinger.

This week, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questioned Tan’s ties to Chinese companies and referenced a past criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan was CEO until 2021.

We know that the CCP demands Chinese people spy for them.

Cotton wrote to Intel’s chair to “express concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security.”

“Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations,” Cotton wrote.

“Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations.”

For those who do not follow technology companies, it is worth noting that Intel has been experiencing a multi-decade run of bad luck. Its share price is at the same level as in 1997. The last thing it needs is a fight with the president.