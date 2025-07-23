IRS Workforce Reduced by 25% or 26,000 Employees

The Trump Administration cut the IRS workforce by 25%, which amounts to 26,000 people. It brings us back to 2020 staffing. Most are leaving after accepting buyouts.

Information technology will lose 23% of its workforce, while the management and analysis division is set to shed 28% of its staff.

That included about 4,600 approved under the initial January buyout offer and 17,000 approved for voluntary early retirement. Thousands more from other types of departures.

Alex Muresianu, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, told The Washington Times that staffing cuts aren’t always a problem. However, he said they can be a problem when coupled with new roles for the IRS, such as during the pandemic emergency, and could come into play as the agency implements changes from Mr. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

[There are no new roles we need since Joe Biden.]

“The confluence of low staffing levels and new policies is a messy mix,” he said. “I think that is a potential challenge in the coming tax season.”

I don’t think he’s right. Can we try for 50% if we cut out equity and DEI rules?