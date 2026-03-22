Is America First Ceding Power to Our Enemies, or Continuing War?

Will anyone stand up for America First?

A Chinese English teacher, not a professor, wants the US, China, Russia, and Iran to form the new world order. Tucker said Israel stands in the way of this but believes the teacher’s view is the wise way forward. The professor is a Chinese Communist agent. I am not sure what Tucker wants, but he should be grilling this man as a CCP agent.

Tucker called him a professor to give him more authority and credibility. The teacher writes for the Chinese Communist Party outlets.

Is it America First to want Russia, China, and Iran to be elevated to superpower status? Two of the three want to take us over and the other wants our death?

WATCH this: Now @TuckerCarlson is openly rooting for China & Russia to supplant America. Like Mamdani, his antisemitism is leading directly to anti-capitalism and anti-Americanism. https://t.co/1u0WbsCW4h — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 21, 2026

Sharing power with Chinese communists sounds like a solution that fails before it begins.

“U.S. can no longer be the sole author of the terms, we have to share power with China.” Tucker: pic.twitter.com/jpuYvhAmQX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 22, 2026

Carlson frequently states rumors as facts. He accused Israel of attacking Qatar’s natural gas facilities. The Qatari foreign minister said it was the IRGC.

Missed this… Tucker says “you saw the Israelis blow up Qatar’s natural gas fields today” It was an Islamic Republic missile attack. This is the 3rd or 4th time in a week where Tucker falsely blames Israel for an IRGC attack on a gulf state. pic.twitter.com/erykLWqcBy — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 19, 2026

On the other hand, we have this warmongering individual, who has the president’s ear every day, pushing for boots on Kharg Island. If we don’t end this war soon, there will be no hope of winning in November. November could be a crisis if this war continues.

President Trump might do it thinking it will hasten the end of the war, but these escalations usually do not.

Does anyone love Lindsey Graham enough to tell him that he does immense harm to his cause every time he appears on television ? https://t.co/hyILDbcoq6 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 22, 2026

Scott Bessent defended Donald Trump’s Iran plan.