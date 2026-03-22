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Is America First Ceding Power to Our Enemies, or Continuing War?

By
M Dowling
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11

Will anyone stand up for America First?

A Chinese English teacher, not a professor, wants the US, China, Russia, and Iran to form the new world order. Tucker said Israel stands in the way of this but believes the teacher’s view is the wise way forward. The professor is a Chinese Communist agent. I am not sure what Tucker wants, but he should be grilling this man as a CCP agent.

Tucker called him a professor to give him more authority and credibility. The teacher writes for the Chinese Communist Party outlets.

Is it America First to want Russia, China, and Iran to be elevated to superpower status? Two of the three want to take us over and the other wants our death?

Sharing power with Chinese communists sounds like a solution that fails before it begins.

Carlson frequently states rumors as facts. He accused Israel of attacking Qatar’s natural gas facilities. The Qatari foreign minister said it was the IRGC.

On the other hand, we have this warmongering individual, who has the president’s ear every day, pushing for boots on Kharg Island. If we don’t end this war soon, there will be no hope of winning in November. November could be a crisis if this war continues.

President Trump might do it thinking it will hasten the end of the war, but these escalations usually do not.

Scott Bessent defended Donald Trump’s Iran plan.

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