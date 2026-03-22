IRGC General Threatens Tourist Destinations and US Gulf Oil & Gas

Iran is threatening spring breaks worldwide. No specific cities named—just a broad warning targeting tourist hotspots. The warning, delivered on Iranian state TV by Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi pointed directly at tourist sites tied to spring break travel—parks, beaches, and recreational areas.

“From now on, based on the information we have about you, recreational centres, tourist attractions, and entertainment centres around the world will also be insecure for you.”

Iranian-linked channels have also circulated a video allegedly identifying and targeting specific U.S. and Israeli soldiers.

He’s also warning he’s going to blow up oil and US gas facilities in the Gulf.