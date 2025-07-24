Is The View Canceled or Just on Hiatus After Tomorrow?

The View is going on hiatus. They have one more show after today’s. Hopefully, they will be gone for good. The announcement is sudden.

These ‘ladies’ lie and make hate-filled comments nonstop or just say moronic things.

As part of Joy Behar’s farewell, she said “the tide is turning and things are changing.” She thinks Rupert Murdoch is going to take Trump down. “Fox News that created the monster will take him down,” she promised.

It’s amazing how she didn’t notice the entire Obama administration appears to be in trouble.

Since USAID funding ended, things are changing. First Colbert and maybe they are next. Also, Skydance and Paramount just merged. The View and The Late Show with unfunny Colbert are Paramount.

Joy Behar accidentally announces that ‘The View’ will be going on a “hiatus” for a bit: “We only have one more show after this.” pic.twitter.com/fSnEFAbjqS — ALX (@alx) July 24, 2025

It is a political left-wing show that spreads lies and propaganda.

Hillary Clinton on The View after losing in in 2016: "There is no denying that the Russians interfered in the Election. They did so to help him [Trump] and hurt me."pic.twitter.com/MAeyEGDc5P — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 20, 2025

Unfortunately, it looks like it will come back. We have had these false alarms before and it always comes back.

“Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this, I’m allowed to say that, right?” Behar asked, to which Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed and responded, “Too late now!” A producer chimed in from the background to add, “Doesn’t really matter.”

A source confirmed to TV Insider that “the show will be on its annual summer hiatus” beginning next week. The View goes on summer break every year in August and returns after Labor Day. This year, the break will begin on Monday, July 28, which seems to be a few days earlier than usual. That means there will just be one more episode (Friday, July 25) before The View is off the air for several weeks.

Nuts!