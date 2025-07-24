55 Chicago Schools Have No Children Proficient in Math or Reading

There are at least 55 Chicago schools that have NO children proficient in math or reading after spending $30,000 per child. That is a disgrace. I have worked in minority schools and the children can learn as well as anyone. This should not be happening. Democrats who run these cities with horrible schools will blame everyone and everything but avoid their culpability.

The status quo is failing children.

The Department of Education is a complete failure. The unions are often failures when it comes to the children. Not all teacher’s unions are alike but many are destructive. I have had some union leaders tells me their only priority is the teachers. They aren’t there for the children.

We saw that during the pandemic when AFT President Randi Weingarten pushed to keep schools closed to please the teachers.

55 public schools in Chicago have zero kids proficient in math or reading. They spend $30,000 per student per year. Failure factories. pic.twitter.com/GYvZVF7Asg — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 23, 2025

This bill could help save US education. The unions have become politicized and children don’t matter. Congressional Republicans passed a bill to stop the politics and lobbying in education.