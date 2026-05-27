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Islam Is In Charge of Major Cities in Europe

By
M Dowling
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0
40

The Muslim Brotherhood is entrenched in Europe, and European governments lack the leadership and boldness of a Trump administration. The Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a terrorist organization in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan, but not in Europe, and not yet in the United States.

Europe, with its exceedingly liberal policies, white guilt, belief in multiculturalism, and shrinking birth rate, is primed and ready for a takeover. Unfortunately, they are still unaware of the danger.

They are walking into the globalist nightmare, blinded by their ideology.

Fifty million Muslims now live in Europe, and many are radical Islamists.

One nation that has a shot at saving itself is England. There are two parties calling for change: Reform UK and Restore Britain. Rupert Lowe is Restore Britain, and Nigel Farage is Reform UK.

Restore Britain:

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