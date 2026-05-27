Islam Is In Charge of Major Cities in Europe

The Muslim Brotherhood is entrenched in Europe, and European governments lack the leadership and boldness of a Trump administration. The Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a terrorist organization in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan, but not in Europe, and not yet in the United States.

Europe, with its exceedingly liberal policies, white guilt, belief in multiculturalism, and shrinking birth rate, is primed and ready for a takeover. Unfortunately, they are still unaware of the danger.

They are walking into the globalist nightmare, blinded by their ideology.

Fifty million Muslims now live in Europe, and many are radical Islamists.

“50 million Muslims now live in Europe. At the turn of the century, that number was less than 500,000 and more are arriving every day — Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history”pic.twitter.com/rj6nWEzS5K — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) February 15, 2026

Just a month ago Spain legalized 500,000 illegals who crossed the borders illegally Now they’re begging the EU at Brussels to redistribute them throughout IMPORT THIRD WORLD, BECOME THIRD WORD https://t.co/qTJiUTALrS pic.twitter.com/DWpDDqtAMU — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) February 15, 2026

One nation that has a shot at saving itself is England. There are two parties calling for change: Reform UK and Restore Britain. Rupert Lowe is Restore Britain, and Nigel Farage is Reform UK.

40% of UK births are from foreign parents… Think about that for a second.

England was 99.9% White British in 1950. No Western nation voted or fought for this. pic.twitter.com/ygNvQr74S7 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 27, 2026

Restore Britain: